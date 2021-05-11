Candelario was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals after experiencing some negative side effects related to a second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Candelario will head to the bench for the first time this season as a result, but he'll likely be ready to play again in a day or two. Harold Castro will fill in for Candelario at third base Tuesday.
