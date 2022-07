Candelario is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Candelario started the second half with three straight starts at third base, but he'll get a break Sunday. It looks like the 28-year-old will be given the chance to start most days at the hot corner moving forward, though he was losing playing time to Willi Castro before the All Star break. Candelario has struggled this season with a .586 OPS, so he'll need to get the bat going to hold onto a regular role.