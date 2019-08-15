Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Heads out on rehab assignment
Candelario (thumb) reported to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Candelario was cleared to resume all baseball activities earlier this weekend and apparently came out of his workouts with no renewed pain in his sprained left thumb, prompting the Tigers to clear him for minor-league action. It's unclear how many games Candelario will play at Triple-A before being activated, but he shouldn't be in store for a lengthy assignment since the injury has only sidelined him for a week and a half.
