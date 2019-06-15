Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Healthy, but sent down
Candelario (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo.
Dawel Lugo will continue to be the Tigers' third baseman while Candelario attempts to get on track at Triple-A. He was hitting .179 with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate prior to the injury.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Beginning rehab Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Lands on injured list•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Remains out of lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to big leagues•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...