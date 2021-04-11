Candelario went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to Cleveland.
Detroit was down 11-1 when Candelario blasted his home run, but he won't complain about his first long ball of the season. The 27-year-old infielder hit seven home runs in 52 games last season. His career best is the 19 homers he recorded across 144 games back in 2018.
