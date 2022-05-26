Candelario went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Candelario picked a good time for his only hit of the game, launching his fourth home run of the season in the 10th inning to put the Tigers up 4-2. Even with the long ball, it's been a struggle lately for the third baseman. Candelario is batting just .192 for the season and .125 over his past 10 games. By comparison, he batted .271 last year and .297 in 2020.