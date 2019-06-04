Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Lands on injured list
Candelario was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to left shoulder inflammation.
Candelario has been held out of the lineup for the last few days, though it's unknown as to when he suffered the injury. He'll spend at least the next 10 days on the shelf, and a timetable for his return should surface in the coming days. Harold Castro was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to take Candelario's place.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Remains out of lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to big leagues•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Dropped from leadoff spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...