Candelario was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to left shoulder inflammation.

Candelario has been held out of the lineup for the last few days, though it's unknown as to when he suffered the injury. He'll spend at least the next 10 days on the shelf, and a timetable for his return should surface in the coming days. Harold Castro was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to take Candelario's place.

