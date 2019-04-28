Candelario is starting at third base and batting leadoff in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

This will now be six straight appearances as the Tigers' leadoff hitter for Candelario, as he's clearly taken the baton from the struggling Josh Harrison. The 25-year-old hasn't been lighting the world on fire with his .239/.333/.315 slash line, but his placement atop the order could lead to more runs moving forward.