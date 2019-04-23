Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: May be new leadoff man
Candelario will start at third base and serve as the Tigers' leadoff hitter in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Candelario had led off on two other occasions this season, but both came when Josh Harrison was receiving the day off for rest purposes. The struggling Harrison will be included in the lineup as the No. 7 hitter for the front end of the twin bill, however, signaling that Candelario may represent the Tigers' new top option atop the batting order. Candelario has only managed a .614 OPS through his first 79 plate appearances, but that's still far better than what Harrison (.384 OPS) has been able to provide thus far.
