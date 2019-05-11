Candelario is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.

Candelario went hitless in 19 at-bats over his last five games, so manager Ron Gardenhire decided to hold him out of the lineup for the first time since April 10. Given how frequently Candelario has been playing, it seems likely he will be back in the lineup for Saturday's second game.