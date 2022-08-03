site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-jeimer-candelario-not-starting-wednesday-843483 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Candelario isn't starting Wednesday against the Twins.
Candelario is resting after he went 0-for-10 with a run, a walk and five strikeouts over the last three games. Kody Clemens will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 19 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read