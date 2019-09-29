Play

Candelario is not starting in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Candelario takes a seat with Ronny Rodriguez starting at third base and John Hicks manning first. Candelario has gotten regular playing time at first with Dawel Lugo taking over the primary role at third, though neither young player has broken out in 2019. The Tigers will be looking for the 25-year-old Candelario to take a big step forward in 2020 to warrant staying in a prominent role.

