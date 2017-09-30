Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out of Saturday's lineup
Candelario is out of Saturday's lineup against the Twins.
He returned from a wrist injury on Friday, but heads back to the bench in the penultimate game of the season. Nick Castellanos will start at third base and hit third.
