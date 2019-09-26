Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out of Thursday's lineup
Candelario is not in Thursday's lineup against the Twins.
He is 5-for-27 (.185) with one home run over his last 10 games. John Hicks will start at first base and hit sixth.
