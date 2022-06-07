Candelario was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder subluxation Tuesday.
Candelario suffered the injury Sunday against the Yankees. The transaction was backdated by one day, meaning Candelario will be eligible to return next Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether that's a potential target date. A subluxation is a minor dislocation, so the third baseman's recover time will depend on just how minor his particular dislocation is. Harold Castro is the only other Tiger to play third base thus far this season, so he'll likely spend a fair amount of time there in Candelario's absence.
