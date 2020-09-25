Candelario landed on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back strain Friday.
The injury which forced Candelario to exit Thursday's game will wind up ending his season prematurely. It was quite an encouraging season from him at the plate, as he hit .297/.369/.503 in 206 plate appearances. Harold Castro will be the first baseman and cleanup hitter Friday against the Royals.
