Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Plays hero in win over Cards
Candelario went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.
His 18th homer of the year was a big one, as Candelario launched a walkoff shot in the ninth inning against Jordan Hicks. The 24-year-old has put together back-to-back games with three hits and a home run, but he's also struck out twice in his each of those performances, and a 27.4 percent strikeout rate is a big reason why Candelario's stuck with a .238./.308/.400 slash line in 33 games since the beginning of August.
