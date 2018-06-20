Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Pops 11th homer Wednesday
Candelario went 2-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.
It's his 11th homer of the year and third in June, but Candelario is only hitting .190 (12-for-63) through 18 games on the month despite the decent power numbers. The 24-year-old might continue to struggle with consistency in his second full season in the majors, but he remains a key piece of the Tigers' rebuild.
