Candelario went 1-for-3 with two talks, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

After missing about a week due to a personal matter and then being placed on the COVID-19 injured list to undergo health protocols, Candelario has collected hits in each of his first two games back. The infielder never really wows you with his production, but he's been steady for the Tigers since the start of last season. He should occupy a regular lineup spot now that he's back in the fold.