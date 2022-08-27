Candelario went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Rangers.

Candelario is now riding a modest two-game hitting streak, though he's batting just .129 this month and .196 for the season. The 28-year-old should continue to see regular playing time at third base the rest of this season, but it remains to be seen what his role might be in 2023, as his current contract expires at the end of the year.