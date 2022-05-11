Candelario went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

Candelario followed that up with an 0-for-4 effort in the second game, but fantasy managers will welcome the three hits in one day. It's in fact the first three-hit game of the season for the third baseman, who's scuffling a bit with a .206 batting average for the year. Candelario is batting .289 this month, however.