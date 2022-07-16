Candelario isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Guardians.
Candelario is on the bench for a second consecutive matchup after he went 2-for-13 with an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts over his last four games. Harold Castro is starting at third base and batting cleanup.
