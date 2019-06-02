Candelario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

Candelario was sent to Triple-A Toledo on May 15 following a prolonged dry spell at the plate and hasn't found any success since returning to the big club earlier in the week. He's gone 0-for-10 with four strikeouts in his first four games back with the Tigers and will now head to the bench for the second straight contest. Brandon Dixon and Dawel Lugo may both rank ahead of Candelario on the depth chart at third base at this point.