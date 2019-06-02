Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Remains out of lineup
Candelario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Candelario was sent to Triple-A Toledo on May 15 following a prolonged dry spell at the plate and hasn't found any success since returning to the big club earlier in the week. He's gone 0-for-10 with four strikeouts in his first four games back with the Tigers and will now head to the bench for the second straight contest. Brandon Dixon and Dawel Lugo may both rank ahead of Candelario on the depth chart at third base at this point.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to big leagues•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Dropped from leadoff spot•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Homers in nightcap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...