Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Remains out Wednesday
Candelario (triceps) will sit Wednesday against Cleveland.
Candelario was scratched Tuesday after getting hit in the triceps the day before. He'll sit for a second day in a row Wednesday, with Brandon Dixon starting at first base.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Remains on becnch•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Collects three hits Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: On bench Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Two-hit effort Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...