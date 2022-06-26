Candelario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
In his first four games since returning from the injured list Monday, Candelario went 4-for-16 with four strikeouts. He still appears to have a hold on the Tigers' everyday third base job, but he'll give way to Harold Castro in the series finale.
