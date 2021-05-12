Candelario (illness) is starting Wednesday's game against the Royals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Candelario was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game due to side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, but he'll return to action after a brief absence. The 27-year-old has gone 7-for-17 with a home run, six runs, four RBI, two walks and three strikeouts in his last four games.

