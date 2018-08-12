Candelario went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Twins.

The team batted Candelario first in this one in an effort to get the 24-year-old going, as he came into the day batting just .184 over his last 30 games. Based on the two-hit performance, expect Candelario to get more run from the leadoff spot moving forward.