Candelario went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Candelario once again batted leadoff and Josh Harrison slotted in at No. 7, as it looks like the former has supplanted the latter atop the Tigers' order. Candelario has been mediocre at the plate since the beginning of last season, but the opportunity as a leadoff hitter could lead to an uptick in runs.