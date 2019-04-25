Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores twice in loss
Candelario went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-4 loss to the Red Sox.
Candelario again batted leadoff, as he did in both games of Tuesday's doubleheader at Fenway Park. The 25-year-old may have supplanted veteran Josh Harrison as the team's preferred hitter atop the order, though Candelario's .238 average and .640 OPS are far from elite, so his fantasy value remains capped.
