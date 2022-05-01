Candelario went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Dodgers.

Any good performance is welcome at this point for Candelario, who came into Saturday hitless over his previous four games. The third baseman is still batting just .159 this season, but after hitting .271 last year and .297 in 2020, it seems likely that he'll get his bat going eventually. Saturday's two-hit effort was just the second multi-hit game of the season for Candelario.