Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores twice Saturday
Candelario went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the White Sox.
Candelario has now batted second the past three games, which puts him in front of Nick Castellanos. On Saturday that was a good thing, as Castellanos belted two home runs and drove in five. If Candelario keeps batting second instead of in the middle of the order, he should get plenty of pitches to hit and could see an uptick in runs scored due to Castellanos' production. However, his RBI totals might take a slight hit.
