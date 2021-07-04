Candelario went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Sunday was the third baseman's first three-hit effort since May 28. Candelario singled and scored in the second inning. He also hit an RBI double and came around to score again in the fifth. The 27-year-old had a hot stretch in May, but he's since leveled off with a .265/.347/.369 slash line, four home runs, 23 RBI, 33 runs scored and 17 doubles through 314 plate appearances this year.