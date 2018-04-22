Candelario went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Royals.

Candelario's hit was a double, his fifth of the season. Over the last seven games, Candelario has delivered four multi-hit performances and is hitting .277 with an .849 OPS after 20 outings this season.

