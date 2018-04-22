Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores twice Sunday
Candelario went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Royals.
Candelario's hit was a double, his fifth of the season. Over the last seven games, Candelario has delivered four multi-hit performances and is hitting .277 with an .849 OPS after 20 outings this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Collects four hits, another homer Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Pops second homer Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Goes deep for first time Friday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Knocks three doubles Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Collects two hits Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Not making impact in two hole•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...