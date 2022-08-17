Candelario was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Guardians for an undisclosed reason.
It's not yet clear whether Candelario's removal from the lineup was due to an injury, but Kody Clemens will start at the hot corner and bat eighth. Whether Candelario is available off the bench remains to be seen.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sitting Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Tallies three hits, two RBI•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Power surge continues•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Goes deep twice•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gets breather Sunday•