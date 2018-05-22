Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Set for rehab stint
Candelario (wrist) will join Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Candelario is set to play at least three games with the Mud Hens, and if all goes well he could be cleared to rejoin the Tigers sometime over the weekend. The 24-year-old, who is hitting .272/.359/.497 with five homers through 37 games this season, has been on the disabled list since May 14 with left wrist tendinitis. He should reclaim his role as the Tigers' primary third baseman once he returns, likely pushing Niko Goodrum back to a utility role.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: May need rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Won't need surgery•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Placed on disabled list•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Wrist will be fine after MRI•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Undergoing MRI on wrist•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Goes deep Tuesday•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart