Candelario (wrist) will join Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Candelario is set to play at least three games with the Mud Hens, and if all goes well he could be cleared to rejoin the Tigers sometime over the weekend. The 24-year-old, who is hitting .272/.359/.497 with five homers through 37 games this season, has been on the disabled list since May 14 with left wrist tendinitis. He should reclaim his role as the Tigers' primary third baseman once he returns, likely pushing Niko Goodrum back to a utility role.