Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sits atop batting order Sunday
Candelario is hitting leadoff Sunday against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Candelario is normally a staple of the second spot in the order for Detroit, but it appears the team is trying to mix things up to get the offense going. The young third baseman is hitting just .184 over the past 30 games, but his strong 10.3 percent walk rate makes him a decent option atop the batting order. This could help him rack up a few more runs if he can maintain this spot in the batting order, potentially at the expense of RBI production, though.
