Candelario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

He'll sit for the second time in the four-game series, after he previously headed to the bench for the second contest of Monday's doubleheader. Though Candelario was productive in Tuesday's 11-4 win by going 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs and an RBI, he's still cobbled together an unremarkable .222/.333/.250 in 11 games since coming off the 10-day injured list June 20. Kody Clemens will pick up the start at third base Wednesday, and he and Harold Castro could continue to encroach on Candelario's playing time until the 28-year-old starts to get going at the plate.