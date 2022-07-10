Candelario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
With four hits -- including a home run -- to go with two walks, four RBI and four runs over his last four starts, Candelario's dormant bat is beginning to warm up. He'll give way at third base to Harold Castro in Sunday's series finale, but Candelario still looks like the top option on the depth chart.
