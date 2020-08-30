Candelario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Twins.
Candelario took Kenta Maeda deep in the fourth inning for his fourth home run of the season. The Detroit first baseman is 8-for-17 with two home runs across his last five games and now has an .866 OPS this year, making his slow start to the 2020 campaign look like a distant memory at this point.
