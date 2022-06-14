Candelario (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Candelario was cleared to head out on the minor-league assignment after he checked out fine when he completed agility drills Tuesday at Comerica Park. He'll most likely stay with Toledo through the weekend, but if all goes well, Candelario could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list and reclaim everyday duties at third base when the Tigers begin a series in Boston on Monday.
