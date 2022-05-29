Candelario is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Candelario is 2-for-22 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and nine strikeouts over his past seven games, and he will head to the bench Sunday. Harold Castro will man the hot corner in his place.
