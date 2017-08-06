Candelario will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo prior to Monday's game in Pittsburgh, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jose Iglesias is headed to the bereavement list, so Candelario's call-up will serve as the corresponding move to shore up the team's 25-man roster. Candelario hasn't yet suited up for the Tigers after coming over via trade from the Cubs at the end of July, and he hasn't exactly raked in a limited sample with Triple-A Toledo (.227 with seven strikeouts in 22 at-bats), so even if he cracks the Tigers' lineup, it'd probably be wise to look elsewhere for fantasy help.

