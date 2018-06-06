Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sustains jammed finger Tuesday
Candelario exited Tuesday's game against the Red Sox and was diagnosed with a jammed middle finger on his right hand.
The injury was caused by a 104 mph ground ball off the bat of J.D. Martinez, but thankfully X-rays came back negative for Candelario. Overall it's good news for the 24-year-old to avoid any sort of fracture, and he is currently considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Exits with hand injury•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Swats solo homer Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Batting leadoff Friday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: X-rays come back clean•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Exits early Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Blasts home run Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...