Candelario exited Tuesday's game against the Red Sox and was diagnosed with a jammed middle finger on his right hand.

The injury was caused by a 104 mph ground ball off the bat of J.D. Martinez, but thankfully X-rays came back negative for Candelario. Overall it's good news for the 24-year-old to avoid any sort of fracture, and he is currently considered day-to-day.

