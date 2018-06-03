Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.

Candelario led the bottom of the first inning off with a homer -- his ninth of the season -- putting the Tigers up 1-0 while extending his hitting streak to six games. The 24-year-old is now hitting a solid .274/.363/.531 with 28 runs and 24 RBI through 46 games this season.

