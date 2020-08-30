Candelario went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

After reaching base three times (1-for-2 with two walks) and scoring two runs in the matinee to help the Tigers to an 8-2 win, Candelario took Trevor May deep in the third inning of the nightcap to get Detroit on the board and on its way to a sweep of the twin bill. The 26-year-old is having something of a breakout in 2020, slashing .298/.342/.500 with three homers and 14 RBI over 28 games.