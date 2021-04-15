Candelario went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Astros.

Candelario has been locked in lately, as he now has hits in five straight games, and the last three contests have been multi-hit performances. That's allowed the 27-year-old to bump his batting average up to .326, and while he doesn't produce a ton of power, he's been a consistent performer for the Tigers the past few seasons.