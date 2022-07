Candelario went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Candelario has been locked in lately, as he's now batting .394 across his last 10 games with four home runs and 10 RBI. It looked like the 28-year-old was losing his grip on everyday duties at third base heading into the All-Star break, but he's started off the second half strongly and has likely enhanced his job security moving forward.