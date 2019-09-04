Manager Ron Gardenhire said Tuesday that Candelario will play "a lot" at first base down the stretch, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Candelario slotted in at first base and the five hole in the batting order Tuesday against lefty Mike Montgomery, and he will occupy those same spots Wednesday against right-hander Jakob Junis. While his numbers at the major-league level are downright bad, Candelario had a .320/.416/.588 line in his 39 games with Triple-A Toledo this year. The Tigers have every reason to play Candelario over the likes of Jordy Mercer and John Hicks, to evaluate his standing on the roster.