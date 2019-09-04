Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: To play 'a lot' at first base
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Tuesday that Candelario will play "a lot" at first base down the stretch, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Candelario slotted in at first base and the five hole in the batting order Tuesday against lefty Mike Montgomery, and he will occupy those same spots Wednesday against right-hander Jakob Junis. While his numbers at the major-league level are downright bad, Candelario had a .320/.416/.588 line in his 39 games with Triple-A Toledo this year. The Tigers have every reason to play Candelario over the likes of Jordy Mercer and John Hicks, to evaluate his standing on the roster.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Heads out on rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Cleared for all activities•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Set for CT scan•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Absence won't be brief•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...