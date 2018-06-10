Candelario hit a walkoff, two-run home run Saturday against the Indians. He finished the day 1-for-6 with two RBI and two strikeouts.

The 24-year-old came through in the clutch after starting off 0-for-5 prior to his fateful 12th-inning at-bat that ended in a home run off Cody Allen. Candelario is now up to 10 home runs through 205 at-bats and is hitting .241 since coming off the disabled list on May 25.