Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Walks it off in style Saturday
Candelario hit a walkoff, two-run home run Saturday against the Indians. He finished the day 1-for-6 with two RBI and two strikeouts.
The 24-year-old came through in the clutch after starting off 0-for-5 prior to his fateful 12th-inning at-bat that ended in a home run off Cody Allen. Candelario is now up to 10 home runs through 205 at-bats and is hitting .241 since coming off the disabled list on May 25.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores twice Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Absent from lineup Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sustains jammed finger Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Exits with hand injury•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Swats solo homer Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...