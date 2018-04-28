Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Wearing wrist guard on bases
Candelario will wear a wrist guard when he's on base to protect himself when he slides, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Candelario rested Thursday with a sore left wrist, and the team believes his discomfort could be coming from his sliding technique, in which he puts down his left hand and wrist to brace himself. He returned to the lineup Friday and wore the brace when he reached base in the first inning. Candelario is slashing a strong .281/.355/.531 through 24 games.
